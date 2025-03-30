Juventus defender Federico Gatti was forced to leave the pitch in the first half against Genoa after picking up an injury.

The Italian defender had a rough outing against Germany in the UEFA Nations League, but Igor Tudor immediately entrusted him with a starting spot on his managerial debut which ended in a 1-0 victory for the Old Lady.

The Croatian tactician fielded Gatti on the right side of his three-man backline, with Renato Veiga operating at the heart of the defence and Lloyd Kelly to his left.

But unfortunately for the Italy international, he committed the ultimate sacrifice for his team, as he got himself injured while covering for a teammate.

Andrea Pinamonti was able to skip past Veiga following a clever flick. The Genoa bomber would have went straight towards Michele Di Gregorio’s goal if it wasn’t for Gatti who managed to beat him to the ball, which earned him a kick in the foot.

The 26-year-old fell to the ground in agony and received treatment for several minutes before returning to the pitch. But in the end, he couldn’t shake off the pain, so he was forced to leave his place on the lineup to Pierre Kalulu late in the first half, but continued to support his teammates from the touchline.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero), the initial tests revealed that the former Frosinone man suffered a bruise in the left soleus.

This suggests that Juventus shouldn’t be deprived of Gatti’s services for too long. Nevertheless, the player is still expected to undergo clinical tests at the J|Medical Centre in the coming hours or days in order to receive a more precise diagnosis.

The Italian centre-back has been a constant presence at the back this season, but had to be paired with several different teammates due to recurring injuries. The list includes Gleison Bremer, Kalulu, Veiga, Kelly and even Manuel Locatelli at times.