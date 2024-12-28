Thiago Motta handed Samuel Mbangula his debut during his first match as Juventus manager, and the young Belgian delivered a performance to remember. The fixture against Como marked a turning point for the attacker, who was largely unknown to Juventus fans before the game. His inclusion in the squad was met with mild curiosity, as fans were simply eager to see fresh faces. However, by the end of the match, Mbangula had won over the supporters, becoming one of the standout players in the revamped Juve team.

Following that stellar debut, Mbangula earned a place in the first team, cementing his reputation as a promising talent. Yet, his trajectory at Juventus has not been without obstacles. Since the club bolstered its squad with high-profile signings, Mbangula has found himself pushed to the periphery, with limited opportunities to make an impact. Despite his best efforts to regain his place, the men in black and white have used him sparingly, leaving him on the fringes of the squad.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus is now considering offloading Mbangula during the next transfer window. Manager Thiago Motta is reportedly open to the move, seeing it as a pragmatic step to raise funds for other reinforcements. The sale of Mbangula could allow Juventus to secure a much-needed defensive signing, addressing gaps left by long-term injuries to the likes of Juan Cabal.

Although Mbangula remains a highly talented player with great potential, a transfer might ultimately serve his best interests. The young attacker is eager to fight for his place in the Juventus lineup, but with limited game time, his development could be hindered if he stays. Moving to another club where he can play more regularly could provide the platform he needs to continue his growth.

For Juventus, letting Mbangula go would also make financial and strategic sense. The club could reinvest the proceeds from his sale into strengthening other areas of the squad. Meanwhile, the Belgian would have the opportunity to thrive elsewhere, showcasing the skills that earned him his initial rise to prominence under Motta’s management.