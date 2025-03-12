Juventus suffered a significant blow to their confidence and title ambitions when Atalanta defeated them at the weekend. Prior to that fixture, the Bianconeri had been in strong form, winning five consecutive league games. They were expected to continue their good run or, at the very least, secure a point at home against La Dea. However, Atalanta humbled Juventus, delivering a disappointing performance for the team, which resulted in a much-needed period of reflection.

To recover from the heavy defeat, Juventus manager Thiago Motta granted his players a day off on Monday. The team returned to training the following day, having had at least 24 hours of rest to recover physically and mentally. According to Calciomercato, upon their return to training, Motta took the time to go through the mistakes that led to the loss and addressed what went wrong in the match. He reviewed the game thoroughly with his players and took responsibility for the defeat.

Motta then called for total commitment from every member of the squad for the remainder of the season. The manager urged his players to give their best on the pitch, emphasising the importance of each individual’s contribution. While the loss to Atalanta was undoubtedly a tough setback, it was crucial for the squad to shake it off quickly and focus on the challenges ahead.

The upcoming match against Fiorentina presents another tough challenge for Juventus. It will be difficult to beat Fiorentina if the team is not back to their best form, but the players are determined to regain their momentum. With Motta’s leadership and the squad’s commitment, Juventus will need to rediscover their winning ways to stay in the hunt for top honours this season.