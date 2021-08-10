What to expect from the fourth round of negotiations for Locatelli?

After failing to seal the deal in the first three rounds, Juventus will try to reach an agreement with Sassuolo over Manuel Locatelli’s transfer during the fourth round of negotiations which is expected to be conducted on Friday.

The Italian international remains the primary objective for returning manager Max Allegri and new sporting director Federico Cherubini.

The coach has been deploying the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Danilo in the Regista role, highlighting the club’s dire need for a new central midfielder.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the new round of negotiations will take place at Juve’s headquarters in Turin, with the previous rounds being held at Verona and Sassuolo.

This time, the Bianconeri’s new CEO, Maurizio Arrivabene, will be present at the meeting, and the management should reaffirm the important relationships between the two clubs, and their partnership which should go beyond Locatelli’s deal.

However, the main issue lies within the numbers. Whilst the Neroverdi continue to ask for a figure close to 40 million euros, the Old Lady has only been able to forge 25 millions plus 7M in bonuses.

In order to bridge the gap, Juventus will once again resolve to adding counterparts in the deal. Whilst Nicolo Fagioli and Radu Dragusin were previously linked with a move in the opposite direction, a new name appeared in the negotiations.

According to the source, the Bianconeri could sacrifice Filippo Ranocchia in order to finalize the transfer. The 20-year-old has impressed during the current pre-season, with some observers tipping him to start in the Serie A opener against Udinese on August 22.