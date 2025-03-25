Igor Tudor has a few weeks to convince the Juventus board that he is the right man for the job and secure the managerial position permanently.

The newly appointed coach is fully aware of the significant challenge ahead and understands that success will only be possible if his players perform at their highest level. Juventus believe that their squad is strong enough to finish in the top four of Serie A, and ensuring Champions League qualification remains Tudor’s primary objective.

He will be confident in his ability to achieve this goal, even if it requires winning all of their remaining fixtures this season. With little time to make adjustments, he must swiftly implement his tactical ideas and instil belief within the squad.

Tudor officially began his work this week, holding his first training session with the players who were not away on international duty. His immediate focus is to familiarise the team with his system and tactical approach, ensuring they are well-prepared for the decisive weeks ahead.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, before the session commenced, Tudor gathered the squad and delivered a motivational message, stating:

“We are Juve, we show on the pitch that we are worthy of this shirt.”

This statement underlines his determination to restore the team’s competitive spirit and reinforce the high standards expected at a club of Juventus’ stature.

For Tudor to succeed, he will need his players to fully commit to his vision and align with his tactical philosophy. Consistency, discipline, and unity will be essential if the Bianconeri are to navigate this critical phase of the season successfully.

While Tudor’s future remains uncertain, his ability to galvanise the squad and deliver results in the coming weeks will be key in determining whether he earns the role beyond the current campaign. The Juventus hierarchy will be closely monitoring his impact, hoping he can steer the club towards a strong finish and secure their place among Europe’s elite next season.