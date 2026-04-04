Dusan Vlahovic and Juventus are currently in discussions over a contract extension as the striker enters the final months of his existing deal at the club.

He had been expected to depart the Allianz Stadium at the end of the season as his contract approached its conclusion, with no agreement in sight, but circumstances appear to have changed. Juventus is keen to ensure they do not lose the striker following the unsuccessful gambles on Jonathan David and Lois Openda.

Both forwards are now anticipated to leave the Allianz Stadium when the season concludes, and Juventus would be eager to sign suitable replacements. However, securing a striker of Vlahovic’s calibre would require a substantial financial outlay, and Luciano Spalletti believes the Serbian forward is sufficiently talented to remain a key figure for the team.

Commitment to Juventus

Vlahovic is now open to remaining at the club, and per Il Bianconero, he has informed his teammates that he is very close to renewing his contract, assuring them that he will share the dressing room with them in the upcoming campaign. The striker’s willingness to stay is reinforced by Spalletti’s trust and confidence in him as his primary forward, a factor that is crucial for any player seeking to perform at their best.

Importance of a Swift Agreement

Juventus must act promptly to finalise the extension, as retaining Vlahovic is vital for maintaining stability and attacking potency in the squad. The striker’s decision to stay reflects not only his appreciation of Spalletti’s management but also his recognition of the role he plays within the team. A timely resolution will allow both player and club to focus fully on the remainder of the season while preparing for the challenges ahead.

The ongoing negotiations highlight the importance of retaining top talent in order to avoid repeating the issues faced with previous acquisitions, ensuring that Juventus can continue to compete at the highest level both domestically and in European competition.