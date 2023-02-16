What Vlahovic told ex-Fiorentina teammate in heated clash against Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic came up against old teammates when Juventus faced Fiorentina in Serie A and there were some interesting confrontations on the pitch.

The striker left La Viola for Juve a year ago, so some of the players he played with are still at his former club.

As the Bianconeri faced the men in purple, he was seen talking to some of his former teammates.

A report on Football Italia reveals in one of the confrontations, Vlahovic clashed with Luca Ranieri and the Juve man told him: “Are you still talking? You’ve been talking for the entire match; shut up because you will not touch the ball.”

Cristiano Biraghi replied: “Dusan, don’t show off and look at me in the face.”

Juve FC Says

Our game with Fiorentina is always tough and they paid special attention to Vlahovic because he played for them before moving to Turin.

Overall, the striker handled himself very well, which shows he is maturing into one of the best professionals in our squad.

We need goals from the Serbian in this second half of the season and we can trust him to provide them for us because of how he has performed before now and the potential he has.