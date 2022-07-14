What was behind Camoranesi’s swift exit from Marseille?

After parting ways with Jorge Sampaoli, Olympique Marseille appointed Igor Tudor as the club’s new manager.

The retired defender asked his former Juventus teammate Mauro Camoranesi to be a part of his coaching staff as an assistant manager.

Nonetheless, the 2006 World Cup winner ended up leaving his post after few days, terminating his collaboration with the Croatian.

According to L’Equipe via TuttoJuve, the rapport between Tudor and Camoranesi deteriorated quickly, prompting the latter to leave Marseille before the situation worsens further.

The Italo-Argentine has been trying to launch a successful managerial role, but is yet to get his breakthrough. In his last experience, he was in charge at Maribor, before leaving the Slovenian club in February 2021.

On the other hand, Tudor has made a name for himself between Serie A and his native country. Hellas Verona finished in an impressive 9th place in the table under his watch last season.

Despite being old comrades on the pitch for Juventus, Tudor and Camoranesi found it hard to coexist in one coaching staff, especially with the latter serving as an assistant.

The Croatian can probably relate to the Italian’s issue, as he himself struggled to cope as Andrea Pirlo’s assistant during the 2020/21 campaign, and eventually vowed never to act as an assistant manager again.