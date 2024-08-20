La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese explains why Juventus coach Thiago Motta named Federico captain last night.

On his club debut, the Italo-Brazilian made history by unleashing the youngest Bianconeri starting lineup in the three-point-per-win era.

The young guns certainly justified their presence as the team produced a memorable display en route towards a comfortable 3-0 win over Como.

Nevertheless, Motta’s decision to hand Gatti the armband raised some eyebrows.

After all, Manuel Locatelli was the most senior player in the lineup having joined the club in the summer of 2021 – one year prior to Gatti’s arrival.

Moreover, Gleison Bremer has more appearances than his fellow defender, while Dusan Vlahovic received the armband on several occasions in pre-season.

But as Albanese explains, Motta’s decision can be encapsulated with a single word: Meritocracy.

During the summer preparations, Gatti made a strong impression on the former Bologna manager. He showcased a willingness to absorb the coaching staff’s new methods while working hard in every training session.

Therefore, Motta intended to send a message to the entire locker room.

The 41-year-old is throwing all seniority rules out of the window, while proving that every member of the squad can get playing time and recognition, but it must be earned through hard work and dedication.

So while Gatti was donning the armband last night, we could well see another player receiving the honor in the next encounter against Hellas Verona.