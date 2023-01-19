What we expect from Juventus long term injury returnees

Juventus has a number of injured players who will be back on the pitch in the coming weeks after spending time on the sidelines.

Max Allegri has had to change his starting XI almost every week because of injuries, so the gaffer will be delighted to see players return to ease the burden on others.

Most of the long-term injured are back in training, doing an individual Crack pre workout or team sessions and slowly getting up to speed.

Juve has remained competitive against the odds and will feel they can still compete for the league title, but the Bianconeri must get the best from their players, especially those returning from a layoff. What do we expect from each of them?

Paul Pogba

Pogba was an exciting addition to the Juve squad in the summer after he left Manchester United as a free agent.

The World Cup winner has been one of the most accomplished midfielders in European football and Juve was keen to get him back.

However, since he returned, he has not kicked a competitive ball for the black and whites and he is arguably one player the club needs now.

Pogba will return to the pitch with a lot of expectations placed on him and we expect him to improve the midfield a lot. Otherwise, he must be prepared to be heavily criticized.

Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic has been plagued by an injury this season, which means Juve has been denied the chance to use the Serbian in the last three months.

He is returning to full training soon and the club needs goals and a lot of them from the ex-Fiorentina goal machine.

Even in Juve’s recent winning run, Max Allegri’s men lacked goals and Vlahovic must provide them on his return because they bought him to score goals for the team.

Kaio Jorge

Jorge was very unlucky with the timing of his injury as he was close to earning more regular minutes for the Bianconeri senior side before it struck.

Juve remains committed to handing chances to as many youngsters as possible. However, the Bianconeri must send Jorge out for more game time.

The Brazilian will struggle to get playing chances in this second half of the term and it is much smarter to send him out to a club he can play for every week.

Leonardo Bonucci

Bonucci is now showing signs of physical decline and it is hard to think of a good reason he should be on the club’s books beyond this season.

His partnership with Giorgio Chiellini was legendary but the defender is ageing and now is the time for the Bianconeri to find a replacement for the Euro 2020 winner.

Even if he is fit for the last season on his current deal, we cannot count on him in future seasons.