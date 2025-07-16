Juventus’ Club World Cup campaign concluded after Real Madrid eliminated them from the competition. Throughout the group stages, the Bianconeri impressed many fans and analysts, including those on the best online betting sites, with their strong performances. However, Juventus ultimately lost both matches against the two European teams they faced, and these defeats prevented them from progressing further in the tournament.

The men in black and white had hoped to go further in the competition. After their initial two games, they appeared prepared and confident. Unfortunately, it was not to be, as they lost their round of sixteen encounter against Real Madrid. The Spanish side progressed in their place, ending Juventus’ hopes in the tournament.

Despite the disappointing exit, Juventus’ campaign in the United States of America provided some valuable insights. One of the most notable observations is the emergence of Kenan Yildiz as the new leader within the team. Leadership is not necessarily reserved for the oldest or most experienced player; rather, it is about leading by example. Yildiz demonstrated this throughout the competition.

In each match, Yildiz made a significant contribution, assisting in a goal in every game except the narrow defeat to Real Madrid. His performances revealed a maturity beyond his years, and it would not be surprising if he were to be given the captaincy sometime in the future. His development offers hope for the team moving forward.

Another key lesson from the tournament is the concern over Juventus’ bench strength. After securing qualification for the knockout stage, coach Igor Tudor chose to rest some of the key players in the final group match. This strategy backfired spectacularly, as Juventus suffered a heavy loss to Manchester City. This result highlights the difficulties the team faces when key players are unavailable.

Depth is crucial in any squad, particularly for clubs competing on multiple fronts. Juventus’ inability to trust their fringe players raises questions about squad management. While every team needs reliable options beyond the starting eleven, Juventus appears to have too many players who struggle to make an impact when called upon.

The club must address this issue during the upcoming transfer window. Reducing the number of fringe players who are unable to deliver consistently is essential. A good starting point would be to reassess those who featured in the defeat against Manchester City, ensuring the squad is more balanced and dependable in future competitions.

Additionally, Juventus continues to face problems with its striking options. The team has long struggled to find consistent goal-scoring from their forwards, an issue that persists under Tudor’s leadership. Randal Kolo Muani and Dusan Vlahovic have yet to prove they can supply the goals the club desperately needs.

If Juventus are to improve its attacking threat, Tudor must find ways to increase the productivity of his strikers. Alternatively, the club may need to invest in new forwards who can regularly score goals. Resolving this issue is vital for Juventus if they are to regain their status among Europe’s elite clubs.