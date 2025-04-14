Juventus claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Lecce in their most recent Serie A fixture, a result that will no doubt bolster their confidence as they aim to maintain momentum in the final stretch of the campaign. The win was particularly significant, considering they had failed to secure all three points in the reverse fixture earlier this season. With signs of improvement beginning to emerge under Igor Tudor, the Bianconeri are showing promise. Below are several key observations from the encounter.

Juventus are regaining their ability to retain possession

In previous campaigns under Max Allegri, Juventus were often criticised for their lack of control in possession, and that trend appeared to continue during the early stages of Thiago Motta’s tenure. However, against Lecce, there was a noticeable improvement in the team’s ability to circulate the ball and maintain control of the game. Juventus dictated the tempo for large periods, demonstrating confidence and precision with their passing. This marked shift suggests that Tudor’s tactical adjustments are beginning to have a positive influence on the squad’s overall approach.

A free Kenan Yıldız enhances Juventus’ attacking fluidity

Kenan Yıldız continues to thrive under Igor Tudor’s leadership, and it is evident that the freedom afforded to him is unlocking another level in his game. Against Lecce, his movement and unpredictability in the final third consistently unsettled the opposition’s defence. Particularly during the first half, Yıldız’s roaming role allowed him to exploit spaces and create several opportunities, reaffirming that when he is not restricted to a fixed position, Juventus’ attack becomes far more dynamic and difficult to defend against.

Getty Images

Dusan Vlahović remains a concern within Tudor’s system

While Igor Tudor has shown a willingness to place his trust in Dusan Vlahović, the Serbian striker appears to be struggling to adapt to the current tactical setup. Vlahović’s form in front of goal has been underwhelming, and his lack of impact in this match further raises questions about his suitability for the role he is being asked to play. If the manager persists with this system, it is unclear whether Vlahović will be able to regain his goalscoring touch, which may prompt a reassessment of his role within the squad moving forward.

Juventus showed signs of progress, but some areas will require continued attention if they are to reach their full potential under Tudor.