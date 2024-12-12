Juventus fans were ecstatic after their team’s impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League, eager to relive the match highlights and analyse the performance. Just as enthusiasts might Znajdź najlepsze kasyno online z pomocą PolskieKasyno (find the best online casino with the help of PolskieKasyno), supporters were keen to review every aspect of the game.

Thiago Motta’s team faced arguably their toughest test of the season against the Premier League champions, despite City currently grappling with a crisis of confidence.

Juve, however, was not in top form either and is still missing many key players, making this a match that could have gone either way. In the end, Juve emerged victorious, and here are five key takeaways from the game.

Yildiz loves the big games.

Kenan Yildiz was Juve’s hero in their thrilling 4-4 draw against Inter Milan and showcased his talent again by scoring a superb goal in his first Champions League appearance against PSV.

Although he didn’t get on the scoresheet against Manchester City, Yildiz rose to the occasion, consistently troubling the English side and causing them all kinds of problems throughout the game.

Vlahovic needs a new contract.

Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic are currently in talks over a new contract, and the striker demonstrated last night that he can deliver in crucial moments. Vlahovic took his goal brilliantly, finding the net between two City defenders, and his overall performance was too much for the Premier League champions to handle. It’s clear that both sides should finalise an agreement to extend his contract, as he continues to prove his worth and justify the investment in him.

Thiago Motta is a tactical genius

Juve fans were understandably anxious about how their team would fare against a top opponent like Manchester City, but Thiago Motta devised a tactical plan that proved effective.

At no point in the game were Juve outclassed by City, and their relentless work rate made stars like Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne look surprisingly ordinary.

Motta deserves full credit for crafting a strategy that secured the result against the Citizens.

Danilo should not leave in January.

Danilo was one of the players who struggled under Motta at the start of the season, and his performances raised doubts about his ability to remain competitive at the top level.

However, Danilo was in excellent form against his former team and looked comfortable playing as a left-back.

He played a crucial role in guiding the team to victory, so any thoughts of offloading him in January should be put to rest.

Locatelli is the most important Juventus midfielder

Manuel Locatelli is one of the few midfielders at Juventus who has remained relevant under Motta.

In recent games, he has been steadily improving, and his Man of the Match performance against City highlighted just how important he has become.

With the new signings struggling, Locatelli is now undoubtedly the most crucial midfielder at Juventus.