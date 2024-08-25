Juventus are set to welcome two new wingers in the form of Nico Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao, leaving some fans concerned about the role of Kenan Yildiz in the tactical scheme.

The 19-year-old has already established himself as a fan favorite in Turin after rising on the scene last term. Hence, many rejoiced when the club rewarded his exploits by slapping the iconic Number 10 on his back.

Nevertheless, some are worried that the incoming wingers will reduce the space that the Turkish teenager enjoyed last season.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Yildiz will still have a substantial role to play in Thiago Motta’s plan despite the imminent signings of Gonzalez and Conceicao.

In fact, the two newcomers will allow the Munich native to play in a more central (as an attacking midfielder) as he did against Como. Many observers believe this is indeed his ideal playing role.

This would be the case at least until the arrival of Teun Koopmeiners – which could ensue in the coming days.

However, even with the Dutchman added to the ranks, Yildiz would still find space in the starting formation.

As the source notes, Gonzalez and Conceicao are both left-footed players who prefer to play as inverted right wingers, abeit they can play on the other side as well.

Therefore, Yildiz remains one of the main options to play on the left wing, if not the ultimate choice in Motta’s pecking order.