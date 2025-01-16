MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 09: Randal Kolo Muani of France celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Jules Kounde during the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final match between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 09, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Only a few hours separate Randal Kolo Muani from being officially confirmed as a new Juventus player. And yet, his long-term future remains shrouded in mystery.

The 26-year-old rose to stardom during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt which also saw him become a regular feature for the French national team. The striker’s exploits in Germany prompted Paris Saint-Germain to splash a whopping 95 million euros to secure his services in the summer of 2023.

However, the versatile attacker never truly flourished at Le Parc des Princes. It was suggested that Kylian Mbappe’s departure could help him gain more space at Luis Enrique’s court, but it has been quite the opposite, with the Spanish tactician dropping the player out of the squad in recent weeks, which sparked his January exit.

Juventus were quick to react, beating Tottenham and others for the Frenchman’s signature. However, the Bianconeri only signed him on a dry loan, so they don’t have the option to buy him at the end of the season, which leaves the player’s future in jeopardy.

(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero), the Serie A giants will certainly have the opportunity to seal Kolo Muani’s services on a permanent basis, especially if the striker were to revive his playing career at the Allianz Stadium. Nevertheless, this could still be a costly operation.

The source reveals that the France international currently weighs around 75 million euros on PSG’s budget. This is the value of his depreciation cost, given that the Ligue 1 champions signed him for circa 95M only 18 months ago, and put his signature on a contract lasting until June 2028.

However, Juventus would certainly try to negotiate lower figures, which would constitute a capital loss for their French counterparts.

In the end, the player’s market value at the end of the season will largely hinge on his displays between now and June.