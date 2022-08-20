What will Juventus do with Arthur following failed Valencia switch

After two underwhelming campaigns in Turin, Arthur Melo is supposedly on his way out of Juventus. The Brazilian joined the club in 2020 on the back of a controversial swap deal between the Bianconeri and Barcelona which saw Miralem Pjanic heading in the opposite direction.

Nonetheless, the 26-year-old failed to interpret the Regista role in a fruitful manner under the guidance of both Andrea Pirlo and Max Allegri.

However, offloading the disappointing striker remains easier said than done, especially with his hefty wages.

The midfielder was all set to join Valencia earlier this month. However, the financially-struggling La Liga side was only able to afford 25% of his wages, a percentage deemed too low by the Bianconeri.

So following the collapse of the player’s transfer to the Mestalla Stadium, what will Juventus do with Arthur?

According to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, the Italians are trying to find the midfielder a new accommodation in the Premier League.

As we all know, the EPL is home for the some of the richest clubs in the world which are able to afford Arthur’s high salary.

The player himself is also eager to leave the Allianz Stadium in order to put his career back on track and earn a callup from the Brazilian national team ahead of the World Cup.

However, the source warns that no concrete suitor has emerged just yet from the English shores.