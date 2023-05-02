What will the future hold for Andrea Cambiaso at Juventus?

Last summer, Juventus reinforced the fullback positions by signing Andrea Cambiaso, only to loan him away to Bologna in a baffling maneuver that left the department short of options.

In January, the Bianconeri made a desperate attempt to bring the 23-year-old back to Turin prematurely, but the Emilians had none of it.

Nevertheless, the Italian will eventually rejoin Max Allegri’s ranks in the summer. But for just how long?

According to TuttoJuve, Cambiaso might not linger at Juventus for too long, as the club could decide to send him on loan again.

The source mentions Monza as possible admirers of the young left-back. Thus, the source claims that he could be presented as a counterpart in an exchange deal that sees Carlos Augusto making a move in the opposite direction.

The Brazilian wingback has recently emerged as one of the candidates to join Juventus in the summer following an astonishing breakthrough campaign in Serie A.

Juve FC say

This season, Cambiaso has displayed encouraging signs and has been sharpening his tools under the guidance of Thiago Motta. So in this regard, his temporary switch to Bologna paid off.

Thus, it would be unfair to offload the player without granting him a proper chance with the team.

Ideally, the Bianconeri would rebuild the left-back department by parting ways with Alex Sandro and replacing him with a capable alternative who has experience on the European stage, along with Cambiaso who would act as an understudy.

Wishful thinking perhaps.