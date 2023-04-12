What you need to know about Juventus opponents Sporting CP

Juventus faces Sporting Club in their next Europa League game this week and the Portuguese side will be a tough opponent for them.

The Black and Whites are one of the favourites to win the competition, but they cannot underestimate Sporting.

The Portuguese club has made some good progress in the last few years and eliminated Arsenal in the last round of the competition.

They will look to down Juve too and the Bianconeri have revealed some interesting things about their opponents on their website.

The Portuguese side is without a defeat in 11 consecutive competitive games after beating Casa Pia 4-3 at the weekend.

Pedro Gonçalves is currently their top scorer and the midfielder has netted 13 times this season, and his strike from far earned them an initial draw in the game against Arsenal.

Sporting is also in the Europa League after dropping out from the Champions League, just like Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Sporting is one of the most exciting clubs left in the competition and they regularly prove that they can upset any opponent and it is dangerous to underestimate them.

We must be in our best form in this fixture if we want to win and cannot afford any form of complacency.