Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has conveyed a heartfelt message to Gianluigi Buffon following the iconic goalkeeper’s retirement from professional football. Buffon had been associated with Parma and was gearing up for another season with them, amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

Despite the prospects of continuing his playing career, Buffon has made the difficult decision to step away from the pitch and explore other opportunities within the world of football.

Bonucci and Buffon have enjoyed a long and strong camaraderie as teammates at both club and national team levels. Their bond has grown deep over the years.

In response to Buffon’s retirement announcement, the Juventus defender took to his social media page to share a touching message, expressing admiration, respect, and best wishes for his friend and legendary colleague as he embarks on a new chapter in his football journey.

Calciomercato quotes him saying:

“You have been Un1co. And you will always be. I can’t even find the words to describe, what you were, what you taught me, what you gave me. Thanks Am1co M1o”:

Juve FC Says

Buffon and Bonucci are two of the finest players we have had and it is understandable that they share such a bond.

Bonucci is out of the project at Juve and as he enters the final season of his contract on their books, he might also be considering retirement.

The club needs players it can trust to deliver top performances regularly and that cannot be said of Bonucci at the moment.