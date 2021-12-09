“Whatever the draw holds for us” Bonucci sets a Champions League target for Juventus

Leonardo Bonucci insists Juventus has to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season regardless of who they face in the next round.

The Bianconeri won their group after Chelsea drew 3-3 against Zenit Saint Petersburg while the Bianconeri beat Malmo 1-0.

Juve has had a good Champions League campaign even though they have struggled in the league.

However, finishing top of their group means they could face a tough opponent in the next round like PSG.

Bonucci knows they could get a challenging draw, but he insists they must reach the last 8 regardless of who is paired with them.

“It would be hypocritical for us to say that Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Liverpool don’t have something more than Juve right now,” said Bonucci in his press conference as quoted by Football Italia.

“We can only call upon our best physical and mental shape in the Round of 16 to go forward. The minimum target for Juventus is reaching the last eight of the Champions League.

“Whatever the draw holds for us, and it could be Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, we need to reach those fixtures in the best possible shape. We need to at least reach the quarter-finals.”

Juve FC Says

Reaching the last 8 of the Champions League isn’t necessarily an achievement, but if Juve reaches that stage by beating a top club like PSG in the next round, they could go a long way in the competition.

The win against Malmo wasn’t a convincing one, but the team would have time to prepare and deliver a much better performance in the next round of the competition.