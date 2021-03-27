What’s behind Chiellini’s early return from international duty

On Thursday, the Italian national team announced that three players have left the camp.

The players in question are Sassuolo duo Domenico Berardi and Francesco Caputo, whilst the third man is none other than Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini.

Although the news looks concerning at first – especially when taking into account the 36-year-old’s recent injury record – the reports offer some reassuring news in this regard.

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri defender has been left out from the squad as a precautionary measure.

Apparently, the Old Lady had a previous agreement with the player and the national team regarding the management of the veteran’s playing time.

Chilellini led the Azzurri for their first victory in the World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The legendary center back was among the best performers at the Ennio Tardini stadium, but he won’t take part in Italy’s trip to Sofia.

The Livorno native has been suffering from recurring injury problems throughout the last few seasons – including one that kept him out for almost the entirety of the last campaign.

On the other hand, Berardi – the author of the first goal against the Irish national team – is apparently suffering from an illness.

For his part, Caputo seems to be suffering from a slight muscular problem.

Italy will take on Bulgaria on Sunday, before travelling to play Lithuania next Wednesday.

Juve’s trio Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi are among the players called up for the national duty.