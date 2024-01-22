Juventus striker Moise Kean is reportedly on the cusp of sealing a loan move to Atletico Madrid. So what’s behind the player’s desire to join the Spanish capital side?

The 23-year-old had other offers on the table, with the likes of Monza, Fiorentina and Rennes keen on his services.

However, the former Everton man only has eyes for the Colchoneros.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Kean feels that joining Atletico can optimize his chances of earning a call-up from the Italian national team.

The player has been a part of Luciano Spalletti’s squad during the most recent international break, but he fears that his lack of playing time at Juventus could cost him dearly.

Therefore, the striker believes he’ll find more space with the Rojiblancos who are competing on three fonts, and have a Champions League double-header against Inter coming up.

Diego Simeone has been mostly relying on the experienced duo of Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata, but he can certainly use a new forward.

Kean will be hoping to prove his worth in La Liga and gain his ticket to Euro 2024.

As for the formula, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) expects the loan to cost Atletico 400,000 euros.

While it appears to be a dry loan that will expire in June, the source believes that the Spanish club will evaluate the player’s performances before deciding whether to launch negotiations with Juventus for a permanent summer transfer or seek alternative targets.

Kean rejoined Juventus in the summer of 2021 and has a contract valid until 2025.