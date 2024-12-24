Between uninspiring displays and recurring injury problems, Douglas Luiz has been a real conundrum for Juventus since the start of the season.

The Bianconeri splashed more than 50 million euros to secure the midfielder’s services from Aston Villa, with the sum including Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior. But while the Brazilian was one of the most impressive midfielders in the Premier League last season, he has been a mere shadow of his former self this term.

While the player’s slow start to the season was justified by his late return from the summer vacation in addition to having to adjust to a new league, a mysterious injury sustained in October served as a blow for any hopes of a swift uplift.

At first, the muscle injury was dismissed as a slight knock, with the player expected to make his return to action in a matter of weeks. Nevertheless, it later became evident that the injury was significantly more severe than initially perceived.

After almost two months out of action, Luiz returned as a second-half substitute against Venezia, and put up a decent cameo. However, this was followed by a relapse.

According to Tuttosport, the Brazil international might be suffering the symptoms of a physical issue that he had already been carrying upon his arrival at Juventus.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, the former Aston Villa man is dealing with intramuscular edema, a rather insidious problem because it is difficult to heal and subject to frequent relapses.

Therefore, Juventus must be extremely careful in their approach to avoid additional setbacks. That is why the club decided to drop him from the squad for the time being. Luiz is thus expected to return to the fold between January and February.