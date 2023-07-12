What’s in store for 13 Juventus youngsters ahead of next season?

Ahead of the new campaign, Max Allegri has an abundance of young players at his disposal.

While the fans would loathe seeing young starlets depart without receiving a proper chance, maintaining the entire young core is impossible in practice.

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese provided the latest updates on 13 Juventus youngsters while offering insight into their near future.

First, we begin with Samuel Iling-Junior who enjoyed his breakthrough last season. The club’s new director Cristiano Giuntoli would like to keep him despite Premier League interest. He remains a rotation option for Allegri on the left flank.

As for Enzo Barrenechea, he will likely leave in search of more playing. The 22-year-old could end up in Liguria, either at Genoa or Sampdoria. Fellow Argentine Matias Soulé will likely leave to improve his minutes. He could either depart on loan or even on a permanent basis.

Marley Aké returns briefly to Turin, but the winger will most likely end up returning to his home nation of France.

Teenage sensations Kenan Yildiz and Dean Huijsen made the jump from the Primavera to the Next Gen in the middle last season. They will spend the pre-season with the first team but will likely remain with the Next Gen for another year.

Filippo Ranocchia and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia will be looking for new accomodations in Serie A with the likes of Salernitana and Empoli interested. As for Tomasso Barbieri, he will likely spend the next campaign on loan in Serie B.

Nicolò Fagioli and Nicolò Rovella should remain at Allegri’s court while Fabio Miretti‘s fate could depend on others. The latter will either stay put or join another Serie A club on loan.

Finally Kaio Jorge will returning following a devastating injury suffered in February 2022. He could spend the first half of the season in Turin before joining another club on loan in January.