What’s next for Conte following Spurs sack? Juventus among the hypothesis

On Sunday night, Tottenham Hotspur announced the inevitable: The club decided to sack Antonio Conte, with his assistant Cristian Stellini taking charge as interim manager.

As it’s often the case, the former Juventus captain and manager left on a sour note. His rapport with the club and players had deteriorated in previous months following a string of negative results on the pitch.

Nonetheless, his press-conference outburst seemed to be the final straw, as it included some harsh chastising for the club and the squad.

So what’s next for one of football’s most controversial figures?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Conte could take a sabbatical, but if he seeks a new adventure starting next season, then Juventus might be a possible destination.

As the source explains, the departure of former president Andrea Agnelli could boost the chances of the manager’s return to his former club. Although the two men had recently reconciled, their ability to work side-by-side remains questionable.

But with Agnelli out of the picture, Conte would surely entertain a return to the club he once called home.

Nonetheless, the report notes that Max Allegri has recently strengthened his position in Turin thanks to his team’s recent exploits on the pitch. Shielded by a handsome contract, the Livorno native remains the favorite to coach Juventus next season.

As for Conte, the alternative options include a return to Inter or even Milan and Roma, while the foreign destinations could be PSG and Real Madrid.