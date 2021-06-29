What’s next for Demiral following Euro 2020 disappointment?

In the transfer market world, things can change rather quickly. A month ago, Merih Demiral was considered to be one of the hottest names on the market.

The Juventus defender is obviously an up-and-coming star, but he’s yet to find his niche in Turin. Last season, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt were all ahead of him in Andrea Pirlo’s pecking order.

Moreover, the return of Max Allegri could arguably make things even more complicated for the former Sassuolo man, as the Italian manager is expected to favor his old players.

Therefore, Demiral was set to find himself a new club this summer, and he wasn’t short on suitors – at least prior to Euro 2020.

According to ilBianconero, Turkey’s disappointing campaign in the tournament certainly didn’t help the defender’s cause.

The Turks bowed out of the competition with three straight defeats at the hands of Italy, Wales and finally Switzerland.

Additionally, the Bianconeri defender had the unfortunate “honor” to score the first goal of Euro 2020, as he put the ball in his own net during the opening fixture against the Azzurri.

So whilst the 23-year-old was closely monitored by some Premier League sides, his displays in the continental competition forced these the clubs to reflect on the matter.

Juventus were hoping to make a significant capital gain by selling the center back for around 40 million euros, but such a figure might be hard to come at the moment.