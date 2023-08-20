This has been a miserable summer for former Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci. The aging defender found himself an outcast at Continassa since his return from vacation.

The 36-year-old still has a year on his contract, but the club made it clear that he’s no longer part of Max Allegri’s technical project.

Therefore, the management and the coach have been taking a series of measures in their attempts to push the Italian out of the club.

Bonucci was left to train separately away from Allegri’s main host. While the squad traveled to the United States for a pre-season tour, he remained in Turin.

This weekend, Juventus released their official squad list, with Leo’s name nowhere to be seen.

So following the latest omission, what’s the next step for the captain-turned-outcast?

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Bonucci is still trying to find himself a new club. Union Berlin remains the most likely destination.

Nevertheless, the Euro 2020 winner is still holding out for a Serie A proposal, ideally one from Lazio.

The Italian would prefer to stay in the peninsula and possibly fight for a spot in Luciano Spalletti’s national team.

The veteran defender joined Juventus in 2010. He spent the 2017/18 campaign at Milan before making a sensational return to Turin.