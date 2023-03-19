What’s next for Zakaria following disappointing Chelsea loan stint?

Last summer, Denis Zakaria completed a deadline-day switch from Juventus to Chelsea. The midfielder landed in London just in time to finalize the transfer before the market’s closure.

Nonetheless, the 26-year-old has thus far failed in his attempts to carve himself a regular spot in the Blues’ starting lineup. The Swiss player had joined the Premier League club based on Thomas Tuchel’s request, but the latter was replaced by Graham Potter shortly afterwards.

As we reported earlier this week, Chelsea are unlikely to maintain Zakaria’s services on a permanent basis following the expiry of his loan stint at the end of the season.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach star has only featured in 10 matches in all competitions this season, contributing with a lone goal. These stats suggest that the writing is on the wall for the Switzerland international.

But according to Sky Sports UK via ilBianconero, Zakaria won’t linger at Juventus for too long, as he’ll be looking for a new accommodation come summer.

Juve FC say

With Adrien Rabiot likely to leave at the end of the season, there could be some space for a physical box-to-box midfielder like Zakaria.

After all, the player hardly received a proper chance at Juventus. He joined the squad in February 2022 and his second-half campaign was interrupted by an injury.

Therefore, maintaining Zakaria for another campaign wouldn’t be a terrible prospect.