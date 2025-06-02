Juventus have decided to show Cristiano Giuntoli the door after a disappointing campaign for the club, but the official announcement has yet to arrive.

The Bianconeri appointed the 53-year-old at the helm of their sporting department in July 2023 after finding success at Carpi and Napoli.

The Juventus Football Director took the reins last summer, overseeing an eventful transfer campaign which witnessed the arrival of nine first-team players, and he followed it up with four January signings.

Nevertheless, some of his most expensive recruitments failed to impress in their first season in Turin, especially Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners.

Moreover, his decision to appoint Thiago Motta instead of Antonio Conte certainly backfired.

Giuntoli tried to rectify the situation by sacking Motta and replacing him with Igor Tudor in March, but it didn’t spare him the axe.

Giuntoli no longer wanted at Juventus

As reported last week, Juventus majority owner, John Elkann, has already decided to relieve the director of his duties as part of a major managerial overhaul.

On Monday, the club announced the appointment of Damien Comolli as the new General Director, while Giorgio Chiellini has been promoted to the role of Director of Football Strategy.

Moreover, the Serie A giants are expected to sign a new sporting director, with Matteo Tognozzi considered the favourite for the role.

Nevertheless, the club hasn’t released any statement regarding Giuntoli and his close collaborators.

Cristiano Giuntoli set to receive golden handshake

According to IlBianconero, Juventus are still working on finding an agreement with Giuntoli over a contract resolution.

The former Napoli director has a deal valid for another three years, so he’s expecting to receive severance pay before agreeing to rescind his contract.

Nevertheless, the source believes the parties should be able to reach an accord in the coming days before making their separation official.