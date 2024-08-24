Juventus appears close to selling Federico Chiesa to Barcelona, but there remains a gap between the clubs’ valuations of the attacker.

Barcelona is currently the most serious suitor for Chiesa, and the interest is mutual. The attacker is keen on making the move to Camp Nou, and discussions between all parties are ongoing.

Juventus is aiming to sell Chiesa for around €15 million, but Barcelona is not prepared to meet that asking price. The Catalan club is offering €10 million for the Euro 2020 winner, while Il Bianconero reports that Juventus hopes to reach a compromise with a sale price of approximately €12 million.

Chiesa is also expected to make concessions, including a reduction in his current salary demands, to facilitate the transfer.

Juve FC Says

Shipping out Chiesa is a matter of necessity and that means we should be prepared to sell him for a low fee.

Selling him to Barcelona means we will save his salary for a year and also avoid the embarrassing situation of him leaving us to sign for Inter Milan next summer.

We will move on from the biggest saga of our summer when he completes the transfer.