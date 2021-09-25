Dragusin
Club News

What’s the situation for Dragusin and Ihattaren at Sampdoria?

September 25, 2021 - 9:15 pm

On Sunday’s early kickoff, Juventus will host Sampdoria at the Allianz Stadium, and Roberto D’Aversa will have some interesting names in his expected starting lineup.

The Bianconeri fans are all familiar with the likes of Fabio Quagliarella, Antonio Candreva and Emil Audero who are former Old Lady players.

Moreover, the young Mikkel Damsgaard is closely monitored by numerous top European clubs, with Juventus being amongst them.

Nonetheless, two current Bianconeri youngsters won’t be featuring for the Blucerchiati this weekend. Of course we’re talking about Radu Dragusin and Mohamen Ihattaren, who are on loan at the Ligurian club for the rest of the season.

According to Tuttosport via ILBianconero, the two youngsters won’t be featuring this weekend for different reasons.

The Romanian defender is expected to the be on the bench, but he remains at the bottom of D’Aversa’s pecking order. Maya Yoshida and Omar Colley are the first choice defenders, while Alex Ferrari and Julian Chabot are next in line.

On the other hand, Ihattaren won’t even make the trip to Turin, as he’s currently dealing with a physical problem that has ruled him out of action since his move to Sampdoria.

Nonetheless, the source believes that the Dutch midfielder has a bigger chance in getting playing time once he returns from his injury.

The former PSV starlet already has experience at the senior level from his time in the Netherlands, while Dragusin is considered to be much less experienced in this regard.

It remains to be seen if the situation would improve for the two youngsters once the two sides meet again this season on March 13.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Bernardeschi

Bernardeschi could start against Sampdoria – How would he change Allegri’s lineup?

September 25, 2021

Video – The best solo assists in UCL history including Morata’s famous run

September 25, 2021

Image: Confirmed Juventus squad for Sunday’s early fixture with Sampdoria

September 25, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.