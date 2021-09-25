What’s the situation for Dragusin and Ihattaren at Sampdoria?

On Sunday’s early kickoff, Juventus will host Sampdoria at the Allianz Stadium, and Roberto D’Aversa will have some interesting names in his expected starting lineup.

The Bianconeri fans are all familiar with the likes of Fabio Quagliarella, Antonio Candreva and Emil Audero who are former Old Lady players.

Moreover, the young Mikkel Damsgaard is closely monitored by numerous top European clubs, with Juventus being amongst them.

Nonetheless, two current Bianconeri youngsters won’t be featuring for the Blucerchiati this weekend. Of course we’re talking about Radu Dragusin and Mohamen Ihattaren, who are on loan at the Ligurian club for the rest of the season.

According to Tuttosport via ILBianconero, the two youngsters won’t be featuring this weekend for different reasons.

The Romanian defender is expected to the be on the bench, but he remains at the bottom of D’Aversa’s pecking order. Maya Yoshida and Omar Colley are the first choice defenders, while Alex Ferrari and Julian Chabot are next in line.

On the other hand, Ihattaren won’t even make the trip to Turin, as he’s currently dealing with a physical problem that has ruled him out of action since his move to Sampdoria.

Nonetheless, the source believes that the Dutch midfielder has a bigger chance in getting playing time once he returns from his injury.

The former PSV starlet already has experience at the senior level from his time in the Netherlands, while Dragusin is considered to be much less experienced in this regard.

It remains to be seen if the situation would improve for the two youngsters once the two sides meet again this season on March 13.