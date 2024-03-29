Koni de Winter is one of Juventus’ loaned players who is thriving away from the club this season, and he is poised to secure a permanent move away from the Allianz Stadium.

The youngster joined Genoa on loan for this term, with both clubs agreeing to a fee of 8 million euros plus 2 million euros in add-ons to make the move permanent.

The 21-year-old defender has been regularly featuring for the Red and Blues this season, and according to Calciomercato, he is just one game away from permanently becoming a Genoa player.

They had stipulated that they would sign him permanently if he made 25 competitive appearances, and he has already played 24 times for them this term.

The youngster is expected to be in the lineup when they face Frosinone, and if that happens, the report claims he will automatically become a Genoa player from next season.

Juventus will feel confident that he will surpass that number before the end of this season, as he has become a key player for Genoa.

Juve FC Says

De Winter is having a good time at Genoa, and he will be delighted to join them permanently because he is not close to playing regularly for us.