When news emerged that Arkadiusz Milik had been injured before Euro 2024, Juventus hoped he would be back in the squad by September. Milik, who has proven to be an integral part of the Bianconeri lineup, is currently the only other established striker in the team besides Dusan Vlahovic. The Polish forward’s absence has left a noticeable gap, as it restricts Juventus’s options in the attack. Vlahovic, the Serbian star, has a solid fitness record and has been available since the start of the season, but the lack of rotation has placed extra demands on him. With Milik out, Juve has been unable to rest Vlahovic, creating a need for backup in their forward line.

This situation has sparked discussions about possible solutions, and rumours suggest that Juventus may be exploring striker options for the upcoming January transfer window. According to Il Bianconero, the club has a list of potential targets in mind should they decide to strengthen the attack. However, fans are still eager to see Milik back on the field, and if his recovery timeline is favourable, Juventus might avoid spending in the winter transfer market.

In the same report, Il Bianconero has provided an update on Milik’s condition, indicating that he is expected to rejoin team training sometime in December. The Polish international’s progress is being closely monitored, with regular evaluations to determine his readiness for training and eventual match action. Although Juventus would benefit from a new striker, having Milik back would give the team greater flexibility, allowing them to rotate Vlahovic and keep him fresh for key matches.

With Milik’s experience and ability to support Vlahovic, his return could add depth to the squad and provide Juventus with a more dynamic attacking setup as they pursue their objectives this season. His presence on the pitch could be critical for a Juventus side aiming to maintain its competitiveness in Serie A and beyond.