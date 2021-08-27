When does the summer transfer market close throughout Europe?

Despite the fact that the summer transfer market remains open for two full months, a significant percentage of the deals are left until the final hours before the closure.

Thus, it has become customary for football fans to await the final day of the Mercato with a mixed feeling between excitement and anxiety.

This summer, things could be even wilder than usual, with some incredible sagas potentially going to the wire. It’s enough to mention the soap operas of Kylian Mbappé (from Paris Saint Germain to Real Madrid) and Cristiano Ronaldo (from Juventus to anywhere else).

The Portuguese superstar has been linked with a host of top clubs throughout the summer, and Manchester City out of all people appears to be the new favorite for his signing after giving up on Harry Kane.

So what would be the final deadline to complete transfers around Europe?

According to Calciomercato, the top five European leagues will have their market closed on the 31st of August, but at variable hours.

The German Bundesliga will shut the market doors at 18:00 pm CET, and Serie A will follow suit two hours later. As for for Spain, England and France, the market will remain open until midnight.

Once the market is closed in a certain country, its local clubs can no longer register new players, but they will still be allowed to sell their players abroad.

Roberto De Zerbi’s Shakhtar Donetsk would still be able to sign players until the market in Ukraine closes at midnight on September 3, whilst the Russian and Turkish markets will shut on September 7 and 8 respectively.