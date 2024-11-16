Douglas Luiz is currently one of several Juventus players on the sidelines, including three who only joined the club at the beginning of this season. The Brazilian midfielder was one of the Bianconeri’s most significant signings in the last transfer window, brought in with the expectation that he would enhance the team’s midfield strength.

However, Luiz’s journey at Juventus has been far from smooth. The midfielder has struggled to settle and showcase the form that warranted his move to Turin. Just as he was starting to gel with his new teammates, an unfortunate injury ruled him out of action for several weeks.

Juventus, meanwhile, has been navigating their fixtures without Luiz, but the strain on the squad has become apparent. Injuries have depleted their options, and the club is eager for the Brazilian’s return to bolster the midfield lineup. This urgency has been heightened as the Bianconeri gear up for a high-stakes Serie A clash against AC Milan immediately after the international break.

Reports from Il Bianconero indicate that while Juventus is pushing for Luiz to be fit in time for the Milan fixture, it might not be feasible. Instead, the Champions League match against Aston Villa, scheduled shortly after, could serve as a more realistic target for his comeback. This would allow the midfielder additional time to recover fully and return to the squad in peak condition.

Luiz’s return is eagerly anticipated by both the management and fans. His presence would provide much-needed depth and allow Juventus to rotate their overworked midfielders. Given his potential and skill set, Luiz’s eventual comeback could make a significant difference in Juve’s performances as they compete on multiple fronts this season.

Until then, Juventus will have to rely on their current midfield options to weather the storm.