Video – When Dybala and Kean completed the comeback against Milan

When it comes to Juventus and Milan, football fans have countless memories regarding the unforgettable meetings between the two sides.

Juve’s official Twitter account reminded us of the come-from-behind win against the Rossoneri in 2019.

Gennaro Gattuso’s men had taken the lead in the first half through Krzystof Piatek, but the second half proved to be another story.

Paulo Dybala’s spot brought Max Allegri’s side back on level terms, and Miralem Pjanic’s brilliant work in midfield allowed Moise Kean to be the hero of the night by scoring a late winner.