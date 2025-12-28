MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 22: Francisco Conceicao of Juventus goes down with an injury and is consoled by teammate Federico Gatti during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 match between Real Madrid C.F. and Juventus at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 22, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

After ending their year on a high note, Juventus will be looking to recover the services of Federico Gatti, Juan Cabal and Francisco Conceicao in January.

The Bianconeri are currently on a hot streak, having beaten Bologna, Roma and Pisa in their last three fixtures of 2025, thus reviving their Scudetto hopes.

Luciano Spalletti’s men currently sit just one point behind league leaders, Inter, albeit their rivals have two matches in hand.

Nevertheless, many pundits and observers feel that the Old Lady can challenge for the top spot, as the team has been on a steady rise since the arrival of the former Italy head coach.

But ahead of a busy January, Juventus will be hoping to recuperate the services of three important players as soon as possible.

Federico Gatti tipped to return for Cagliari vs Juventus clash

According to Tuttosport, Gatti, who underwent a meniscus surgery, is targeting a return in mid-January, so he’ll be looking to receive a call-up for the Sardinian trip. Juventus will play Cagliari away from home on January 17.

The Turin-based newspaper confirms Milan’s interest in the Italian defender, as Max Allegri has been keen to reunite with his old pupil.

However, the source insists that the Bianconeri have no intention of depriving themselves of the centre-back’s services, even though he’s not a first choice in Spalletti’s pecking order.

Juan Cabal & Francisco Conceicao eyeing returns against Lecce

The same source also provides updates on the conditions of Cabal and Conceicao, both of whom are expected to undergo tests in the coming hours.

The Colombian left-back has been struggling with injuries for more than a year, but his latest layoff should be brief.

The former Verona man will try to overcome the muscle problem he recently suffered and return to training with his teammates on Tuesday. However, given his tendency to suffer setbacks, the medical staff won’t take any risks ahead of Saturday’s contest against Lecce.

The same goes for Conceicao, who won’t be risked next weekend, unless the club is absolutely positive about his recovery.

The Portuguese winger suffered a strain during the win over Roma, so he remained in Turin this weekend to continue his personalised training.