Juventus has been eagerly awaiting the return of Pierre Kalulu to fitness after he sustained an injury during a match against Benfica. Prior to this setback, the Frenchman had been one of the standout players at Juventus, earning praise for his solid performances in the Bianconeri’s defence since the start of the season. Kalulu had quickly settled into his role and proved himself as a key figure in the team, much to the delight of Juventus supporters.

The Bianconeri are particularly pleased with their decision to take Kalulu on loan from AC Milan, as his performances have exceeded expectations. His impressive form has even prompted the club to consider making an approach for Fikayo Tomori, another defender from Milan. However, Juventus was unable to convince the Englishman to join, and instead, they pursued other defensive options. Despite this, Kalulu has proven to be one of the best players in the squad, and his absence has been keenly felt.

The French defender’s quality has raised questions among AC Milan fans, with many wondering why their club allowed him to leave on loan at the start of the season. Given Kalulu’s strong performances at Juventus, it is clear that he is a player of great potential, and his presence has been sorely missed in Turin since he was sidelined with injury.

Juventus has been waiting for Kalulu’s return, and while there is optimism surrounding his recovery, there is still uncertainty about when he will be available to play again. Il Bianconero reports that it will be too soon for him to feature in Juventus’ next two games, but there is hope that he could be ready for the match against Atalanta. This would be a welcome boost for the team, as Kalulu has proven himself to be a crucial part of the defence.

The need for Kalulu’s return has become even more pressing following the injury of Renato Veiga. With multiple key players sidelined, Juventus is facing increasing challenges in maintaining a strong squad. Injuries to important players like Kalulu and Veiga have made it difficult for the team to perform at their best, and it is clear that Juventus needs their best players back to compete at the highest level.