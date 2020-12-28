When Juventus can put in a De Paul bid has been revealed

Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato says that Udinese is trying its best to keep hold of Rodrigo De Paul beyond next month.

The Argentinean has emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in recent months as he continues to be in fine form for them.

The Bianconeri want him to come and improve their midfield but they face competition from Inter Milan for his signature.

Udinese knows that they will be able to keep him with them only for so long, but they want to make sure that he finishes this season with them.

The report says that they are not willing to listen to offers for him at the start of next month, and it will be until towards the end of the month before negotiations can take place over selling him.

Even at that time, before any team can land him, they must have accepted the terms that will be given to them by the club’s owners.

Inter is emerging as a top competitor for the Bianconeri this season and they seem to be prepared to compete with Juve beyond the field of play.

This competition for his signature will likely drive his transfer fee up and it will be interesting to see what happens next.