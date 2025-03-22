Juventus players are reportedly shocked that Thiago Motta is still in charge, as many of them are currently away on international duty.

The Bianconeri have endured a disastrous spell, suffering humiliating defeats in their last two matches—7-0 across losses to Atalanta and Fiorentina—without managing to score a single goal. Such performances are unacceptable for a club of Juve’s stature, and many expected swift action from the board.

The 3-0 loss to Fiorentina was particularly damaging, seemingly sealing Motta’s fate. However, instead of parting ways with their manager, Juventus has opted for patience, allowing him to prepare for their upcoming fixture against Genoa.

According to Football Italia, several Juve players were convinced that Motta would be sacked immediately after the Fiorentina defeat. The dressing room anticipated a managerial change, and the decision to retain him has left some of them surprised.

Despite the uncertainty, Motta remains in charge, at least for now. Most reports suggest that his fate is already sealed, and even a victory against Genoa might not be enough to save his job. The club seems to be delaying his dismissal for financial reasons, with reports indicating that sacking him in April would be less costly.

However, the real concern for Juventus is the attitude of the players. If the squad has already lost faith in their manager, performances are unlikely to improve. The lack of fight on the pitch has been evident, and if this continues, Juve’s top-four ambitions could be at risk.

Motta is undoubtedly fortunate to still be in the job, given how poorly Juventus has performed in recent weeks. But with the players seemingly resigned to his departure, it’s hard to see him turning things around. His time at the club appears to be running out, and unless a miraculous turnaround occurs, Juventus will almost certainly have a new manager in the coming weeks.