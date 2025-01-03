Juventus is reportedly close to finalising a contract extension for Federico Gatti, one of the most dependable figures in their current squad. The Italian defender, who joined the Bianconeri in 2022, has grown into a key player and a respected leader under the guidance of their new manager.

Despite his current contract running until 2028, Juventus is eager to reward Gatti with improved terms that reflect his importance to the team. Reports from Il Bianconero indicate that an agreement is already in place to extend his deal by an additional year, tying him to the Allianz Stadium until 2029.

Gatti has been a consistent and reliable presence at the heart of Juve’s defence, earning the trust of his teammates and coaches alike. Known for his strong work ethic and composure on the field, the 26-year-old has become an integral part of the squad. His performances have also demonstrated his leadership qualities, making him a cornerstone of the team’s plans for the future.

Currently, Gatti earns €1.5 million per season, making him one of the lower earners in the squad despite his vital contributions. The new contract is expected to include a significant salary increase, rewarding him for his hard work and ensuring his long-term commitment to the club.

The Bianconeri are set to officially announce the extension once the January transfer window concludes. For now, the club’s focus remains on strengthening the squad, particularly in defence, where they aim to bring in reinforcements to bolster their options for the remainder of the season following injuries to defenders like Juan Cabal.

Gatti’s willingness to extend his stay in Turin comes as no surprise, given his positive experience with the club and his growing role in the team. Juventus fans will be delighted to see the defender’s loyalty rewarded and to know that one of their most reliable players will remain a key part of their future.

This extension is not just a symbolic gesture—it underscores Juventus’ commitment to retaining and rewarding players who embody the club’s values. With Gatti’s long-term future secured, the Bianconeri can continue to build a strong foundation for success in the years to come.