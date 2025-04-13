The future of Dusan Vlahovic will be decided one way or the other at the end of the season, Juventus prepare to make the final call.

The 25-year-old joined the Bianconeri in January 2022, completing a ground-shattering transfer from arch-rivals, Fiorentina.

At the time of the transfer, Vlahovic was considered only second to Erling Haaland when it comes to the most promising young centre-forwards on the planet.

However, the Serbian’s stint in Turin has been a rollercoaster thus far, as he continues to blow hot and cold.

Despite being the club’s leading goal-scorer this season, the striker’s campaign has been a major letdown, especially after losing his starting place to Randal Kolo Muani following the latter’s arrival in January.

Nevertheless, Vlahovic has now found himself a new ally in Igor Tudor. The new Juventus manager swiftly restored the Serbia international to the starting lineup after replacing Thiago Motta.

The attacker has yet to score for the 46-year-old, but at least managed to produce a couple of assists against Lecce.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if Vlahovic’s improved form will have any effect on his future at the club.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the management is looking to resolve the matter once and for all before the FIFA Club World Cup which starts on June 15th.

Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. have already held several meetings with the player’s agent, Darko Ristic, over the past few months, but haven’t been able to find any breakthrough.

The two parties are expected to reconvene in the coming months, and their next summits could prove decisive, as the club intends to make a definitive call before the start of the summer transfer session.

Therefore, Vlahovic will either agree to renew his contract (currently expiring in 2026), or Juventus will decide to place him on the transfer list to avoid the risk of losing him for free a year later.

This is a very similar case to Federico Chiesa, who ended up joining Liverpool last summer after failing to reach an agreement with the club over an extension.