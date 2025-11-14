Lloyd Kelly and Juan Cabal are regarded as two strong performers within the Juventus squad, yet both have been absent due to injury for a period of time. After enduring a long layoff last season, Cabal has unfortunately sustained another minor issue, while Kelly, who has been a consistent presence throughout the current campaign, suffered a minor setback shortly before the international break. The English defender has featured regularly at the Allianz Stadium this season, and Luciano Spalletti has relied on him heavily, making his temporary absence a concern for supporters.

Injury setbacks and current condition

Despite the recent injuries, both Kelly and Cabal are reportedly nearing a return. Their recoveries have naturally prompted questions among fans who are eager to know when the pair will be ready to rejoin the squad and whether they will feature once Juventus resume competitive action after the international break. According to Calciomercato, there is optimism within the club that both defenders could be available as early as next week.

Following the four-day rest period granted to the team, training has now resumed, although Kelly and Cabal have not yet been fully reintegrated into the main group. Instead, they have been working separately, a clear indication that neither player is currently at peak condition. This approach suggests that the medical and coaching staff are adopting a cautious strategy aimed at ensuring full recovery rather than risking a premature return that could potentially aggravate their respective injuries. Their individual training routines, while promising, still underline that some progression remains necessary before they can be considered fully fit.

Expected return and squad considerations

Juventus hope that once the remaining players return from international duty, both Kelly and Cabal will be ready to rejoin team sessions. The same report indicates that this is the likely scenario and that the club expects to have them back in full training next week. Their availability would provide a timely boost, especially given the busy period that typically follows international breaks.

Reintroducing these players into the squad will not only restore depth to the defensive line but also offer Spalletti valuable options as he prepares for the next phase of the season. Both defenders have shown their value when fit, and their return would help stabilise the squad at a crucial moment. Although the precise timing of their match readiness will depend on how they respond to the upcoming training sessions, the current outlook remains positive.

Supporters will undoubtedly welcome any progress, particularly as the team aims to maintain momentum in the months ahead. Their impending returns present an encouraging development for Juventus as they look to navigate the challenges of the campaign with a fully strengthened defensive unit.