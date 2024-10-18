Juventus is grappling with a significant injury crisis as they prepare for upcoming matches, with the team already missing key players. Despite these setbacks, the Bianconeri have remained unbeaten this season, demonstrating resilience and depth. However, their resolve will be put to the test in the coming weeks, as they must find ways to secure victories without some crucial squad members.

Ahead of the important Serie A clash against Lazio, Juventus is missing midfielders Teun Koopmeiners and Weston McKennie, who have been ruled out due to injury. Their absence forces manager Thiago Motta to adjust his lineup, likely giving Douglas Luiz a rare opportunity to start and make an impact in the midfield. Luiz has had a challenging start to life at Juventus, but this match presents a chance for him to prove his worth and fill the gap left by the injured players.

There is some positive news, as Timothy Weah is set to make his return from injury, providing a boost for the team ahead of the weekend. His availability adds depth to the squad, which will be crucial given the current situation. As for the return timelines of McKennie and Koopmeiners, Juventus fans can look forward to McKennie’s potential comeback during the midweek Champions League fixture against Stuttgart reports Tuttojuve. The American midfielder is aiming to regain fitness in time for that game, which will be a welcome reinforcement for the squad.

Meanwhile, Koopmeiners is expected to be sidelined for a bit longer, with his target return date set for the high-stakes Serie A match against Inter Milan on October 27th, according to the same report. The Dutchman has been a key figure in the midfield since joining Juventus, and his return would significantly strengthen the team as they continue their push in both domestic and European competitions.

The absence of McKennie and Koopmeiners is a blow for Juventus, but having them back by the end of the month would be a significant boost. Until then, the Bianconeri will need to rely on their squad depth and players stepping up to maintain their unbeaten run and continue to challenge for top honours.