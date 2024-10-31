Juventus coach Thiago Motta will be looking to welcome back Nico Gonzalez and Douglas Luiz to the fold in the next few days.

The 42-year-old has been forced to operate with limited options over the past few weeks, but the situation is improving on the injury front. Teun Koopmeiners made his return last night against Parma, entering the pitch in the second half as a replacement for Weston McKennie, who was also on the sidelines not so long ago.

Moreover, Gonzalez and Luiz are also nearing their respective returns to action, claims Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero.

The Argentine winger should be available for next Tuesday’s Champions League contest against Lille. Motta’s troops will fly to France on Monday, and the 26-year-old is aiming to receive a call-up. The former Fiorentina star has been out of action since picking up a muscle injury in the away UCL fixture against RB Leipzig.

On the other hand, Luiz could return even earlier than Gonzalez, reveals the source. In other words, the Brazilian midfielder is hoping to shake off his slight muscle problem ahead of Saturday’s Serie A contest against Udinese.

The next few training sessions will be decisive in this regard. So if the former Aston Villa man proves his fitness, he will join his teammates on the trip to Friuli.

With Gonzalez and Luiz returning to the squad, Gleison Bremer and Arkadiusz Milik will remain the only absentees. Nevertheless, neither will be back in action soon, especially the Brazilian defender who will likely miss the rest of the campaign due to a devastating Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury.

As for the Polish striker, he has been ruled out of action since June due to a knee problem which forced him to undergo surgery in recent weeks. The 30-year-old should be back between December and January.