Nicolás González’s injury has not received as much attention as Gleison Bremer’s, who may have played his last game of the season for Juventus.

González was in fine form for Juve but pulled up in the first half of the same game against RB Leipzig.

The Argentinian will now spend over 20 days recovering from the injury, and Juve will miss him in the upcoming matches.

The Bianconeri are relieved that his injury is not as serious as Bremer’s, but they are also eager to have him back as soon as possible.

The forward is equally keen to return to the team, and a report from TuttoJuve claims he will be out until at least the end of the month.

It adds that González is targeting a return for Juventus’ match against Inter Milan on October 27th.

Juve FC Says

Gonzalez had a good spell in the starting XI before this setback, and we hope that he returns to fitness soon.

The attacker has proven to be a key player for us and is one of the stars we can trust, but we will adapt now that he is out.

Francisco Conceição replaced him against RB Leipzig and did well, so he can replace the ex-Fiorentina man.