The Lega Serie A officials have decided to schedule Parma vs Juventus on Wednesday after being called off on Monday.

As reported earlier today, all sporting activities in Italy have been suspended following the announcement of Pope Francis’ passing.

Easter Monday was supposed to be an action-packed day in Serie A, with four league fixtures scheduled. However, Torino vs Udinese, Cagliari vs Fiorentina, Genoa vs Lazio and Parma vs Juventus were all indefinitely postponed.

📌 MATCHDAY 33 RESCHEDULED FIXTURES #SerieA CAGLIARI vs. FIORENTINA

GENOA vs. LAZIO

PARMA vs. JUVENTUS

TORINO vs. UDINESE 🗓️ Wednesday 23 April 2025 at 18.30 CEST — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) April 21, 2025

Therefore, the organisers were left with the task of rescheduling these important fixtures as soon as possible, especially at this crucial point of the season.

The biggest knot for Lega Serie A was to find the right time slot for Cagliari and Fiorentina, especially since the Tuscans will have two Conference League semi-final legs to negotiate over the next two midweeks.

So according to the official Serie A X account, all fixtures have been scheduled for Wednesday, April 23rd. They will kick off at 18:30 CET.

It should be noted that the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final between Inter and Milan is scheduled on Wednesday night, and it is still expected to go forward. That contest kicks off at 21:00 CET.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that Juventus have already returned to Turin after learning that their Monday contest had been delayed. Igor Tudor instead decided to run a training session upon the team’s arrival at Continassa as he intends to keep his players sharp and alert. The Bianconeri will be on the road once more by Tuesday.

This remains an important fixture for Juventus who have temporarily lost their fourth place to Bologna who pulled off a dramatic upset by beating Inter thanks to Riccardo Orsilini’s late winner.