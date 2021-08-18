“When they play together they are even stronger” Ex Juventus man discusses their defensive options

Mehdi Benatia has hailed the defensive partnership of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci with both players continuing to partner in the Juventus and Italian national team defence.

They both won the Euro 2020 for Italy last month and after Chiellini signed an extension to his Bianconeri deal, they are expected to continue their partnership at club level in the 2021/2022 campaign.

Juve remains one of the early favourites to win the Scudetto, but their struggles in the competition last season mean they will have to be at their very best to win it.

Their defence was porous last season and it’s partly because Chiellini and Bonucci were unavailable in some matches because of injury problems.

They will look to make more impact in the upcoming season and their former teammate, Benatia thinks they are a solid duo.

He claims they are individually good and when they play together, they are even better.

He also praises Matthijs de Ligt who he thinks is also a defender that the Bianconeri can rely on.

He told Tuttomercatoweb: “I think that what Bonucci and Chiellini did at the European Championship wants to say everything, they are two great top players and we certainly don’t discover them today.

“When they play together they are even stronger, I think Juventus should consider themselves lucky to have two players like that.

“Chiello cannot play all of them, I have already told him that he will have to be there for the most difficult ones and for those that matter most. I know he would like to play them all, because he is too much in love with the team, but he must understand that his presence in the important matches it is fundamental.

“Let’s not forget that de Ligt is also in the squad, already very mature for his age. He is a phenomenon, he will be one of the strongest defenders of the next few years “