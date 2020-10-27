When to expect news on Ronaldo’s participation versus Barca? (Opinion)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential clash with Barcelona‘s Lionel Messi in Turin remains in doubt at present, as Juventus await one last Coronavirus test this evening.

It looks likely that the test will be done at the latest possible time in order to give ourselves the best chance of having the Portuguese back in the team.

Ronaldo tested positive again over the weekend, which denied him a return against Hellas Verona on Sunday, while Weston McKennie did return to the playing squad.

He will now be tested once more 24 hours ahead of the match, in hope of being given the all-clear to start the big game.

Both side’s enjoyed victory last week over Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros respectably, and the winner will take a strong grip on top spot in the group, although the loser will still be expected to progress to the knockout stages.

Once the clock strikes 9PM this evening, the anxious wait will be begin, and the longer we have to wait for the announcement, the less likely it will feel that the news will be positive.

Cristiano however has kept himself in tip-top shape as always, despite having to train alone in isolation, having been asymptomatic of the virus, and will be fit and ready to play once given the go-ahead.

Coach Andrea Pirlo admitted his intention to play CR7 on the left of a front-three upon his return, with Alvaro Morata in red-hot form and with Paulo Dybala back to full fitness.

If Ronaldo is ruled out, I will be looking at Morata and Dybala to step-up in his absence.

How much of a miss would Ronaldo be against Barca?

Patrick