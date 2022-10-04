When will Chiesa play his next match in a Juventus shirt?

Federico Chiesa has just handed Juventus a major boost after taking a step towards total recovery from his long-term injury.

The attacker has been out of action since January, and Juve has been missing his input.

He is now close to a return to playing and the Bianconeri fans are happy.

However, how much closer is he to playing?

A report on Calciomercato reveals the attacker’s return to partial training is a good step forward.

However, it is just a small step in the race to full recovery, and everything would still happen slowly.

It claims he is still far away from playing regularly for the club and reveals the start of November as the best possible return date for him.

Juve FC Says

It is great news that Chiesa is back in partial training, and the development rightfully delights fans.

It means we could have him in the team soon, but it is important that we don’t rush Chiesa to return.

We need him to stay away from injuries for a long time when he returns, so we must give him all the time he needs to make a full recovery.

Otherwise, he could suffer a relapse which will be a different setback to us.